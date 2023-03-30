DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.