Domani Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 512 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
