Domani Wealth LLC Buys 9,580 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.