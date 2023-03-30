Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

