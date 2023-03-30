Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 10,901 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

