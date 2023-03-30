Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

