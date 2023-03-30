Domani Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.