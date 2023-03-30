Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.80

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dongfeng Motor Group (DNFGY)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.