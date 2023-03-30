DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 115.2% in March

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY opened at $13.66 on Thursday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.