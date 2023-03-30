Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

DUK stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

