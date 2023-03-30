Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after buying an additional 207,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after buying an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

