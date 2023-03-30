Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Long Walk Management LP

Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Duolingo comprises approximately 9.9% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Long Walk Management LP owned 0.33% of Duolingo worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $111,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

DUOL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 287,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,206,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,206,738.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,907 shares of company stock worth $28,358,860. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

