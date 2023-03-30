DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

