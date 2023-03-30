DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.70. 828,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

