Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as low as C$2.98. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 23,352 shares trading hands.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

