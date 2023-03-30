EAC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.33 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $6,100.37 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00319165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01446487 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,485.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

