eCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.44 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $587.20 million and $6.44 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,937.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00428724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,347,267,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,347,285,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.