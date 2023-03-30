Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $926.13 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

