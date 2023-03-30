EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 4.9% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.81. 164,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,478,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 146,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EHang by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 19.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

