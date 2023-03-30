Emergent BioSolutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 534% compared to the typical daily volume of 298 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

