Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

