Energi Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Energi has a market cap of $12.80 million and $171,166.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017874 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,000,040 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

