Energi Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.55 million and approximately $186,484.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,029,939 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.