Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.49. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 144,875 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

