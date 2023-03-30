Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.34

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.34 and traded as low as C$19.38. Enerplus shares last traded at C$19.51, with a volume of 1,058,733 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Barclays set a C$28.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

