Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 4,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on EGIEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.
About Engie Brasil Energia
ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.