Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 4,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGIEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.