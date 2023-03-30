Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.86. 6,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.
Engine Gaming and Media Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Engine Gaming and Media
Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.
