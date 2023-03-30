EOS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $195.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001152 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,792,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,801,670 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

