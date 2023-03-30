EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.03. The company had a trading volume of 195,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

