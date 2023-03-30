EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

