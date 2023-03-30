Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$7.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.34.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
