Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,835 shares of company stock worth $327,708. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

