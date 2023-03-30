Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.06.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ELS opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 711,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 828,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 108,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.