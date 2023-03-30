Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 128.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

