ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESAB. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ESAB by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth $753,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

