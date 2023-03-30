Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of FLRAF stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.