Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 255 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Essentra Stock Performance
Shares of FLRAF stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.
Essentra Company Profile
