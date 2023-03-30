Ethereum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.17 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,793.22 or 0.06306619 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $219.44 billion and $9.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017668 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.