Euler (EUL) Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00013448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $31.56 million and $1.50 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

