Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after buying an additional 261,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.