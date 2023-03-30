Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,735,104 shares.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Europa Oil & Gas

In related news, insider Will Holland purchased 1,079,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,796 ($13,264.53). 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby; the Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% working interest in the Whisby-4 oilfields located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.