Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in General Electric by 17.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

