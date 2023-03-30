Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 190.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

