Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $726,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

