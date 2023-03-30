Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $73.90 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

