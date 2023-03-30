Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,680 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.21% of Limoneira worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Limoneira by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LMNR. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.