Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $82.00 million and $25,887.97 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

