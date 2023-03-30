Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 138,439 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.