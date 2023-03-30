Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Experian Price Performance

EXPGY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Experian Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,230 ($39.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,082.88.

(Get Rating)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

