Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 304.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Experian Price Performance
EXPGY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.32.
Experian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Experian Company Profile
Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Experian (EXPGY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.