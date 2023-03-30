Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 847,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 297,548 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

