EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock Price Up 3%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 38,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 154,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.